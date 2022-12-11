Rutgers takes on Seton Hall, seeks 4th straight home win

Seton Hall Pirates (5-4) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-3, 1-1 Big Ten)
The Pirates are 0-1 on the road. Seton Hall ranks third in the Big East giving up 63.9 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Clifford Omoruyi is shooting 52.3% and averaging 15.4 points for the Scarlet Knights. Cam Spencer is averaging 13.4 points for Rutgers.
Tyrese Samuel is averaging 12 points and seven rebounds for the Pirates. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 11.8 points for Seton Hall.
