Rutgers uses 2nd half to smackdown Columbia 75-35

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Cam Spencer scored 17 points and Aundre Hyatt had a double-double and Rutgers beat Columbia 75-35 in a season opener Monday night.
The Scarlet Knights started with a 15-0 run and extended the lead to 21-5 when Clifford Omoruyi sank a 3-pointer. But the feisty Lions countered when they proceeded to outscore Rutgers 16-4 over a nearly nine-minute span. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa made a 3, made 1-of-2 foul shots and Cameron Shockley-Okeke made two free throws and Columbia reduced the deficit to 25-21 with 1:48 before intermission.
Zine Eddine Bedri led Columbia with eight points and five rebounds.
The Scarlet Knights return the second-most minutes of any team in the Big Ten Conference at 63.5%. Rutgers made the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years for the first time since 1975-76.
A trip to the NCAA Tournament in March would mark the first-time ever the school has made it to the Big Dance in three straight seasons.
