Ruth leads Monmouth against Princeton after 21-point game

Monmouth Hawks (1-8) at Princeton Tigers (7-2)
The Hawks have gone 1-6 away from home. Monmouth is 0-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tosan Evbuomwan is shooting 49.5% and averaging 14.0 points for the Tigers. Ryan Langborg is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Princeton.
Myles Foster is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 10.1 points and 3.4 rebounds for Monmouth.
