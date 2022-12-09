Ruth leads Monmouth against Princeton after 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Monmouth Hawks (1-8) at Princeton Tigers (7-2) Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth visits the Princeton Tigers after Myles Ruth scored 21 points in Monmouth’s 76-69 win over the Manhattan Jaspers. The Tigers have gone 2-1 in home games. Princeton is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks have gone 1-6 away from home. Monmouth is 0-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tosan Evbuomwan is shooting 49.5% and averaging 14.0 points for the Tigers. Ryan Langborg is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Princeton.

Myles Foster is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 10.1 points and 3.4 rebounds for Monmouth.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

