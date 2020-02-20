Sophomore Michael Carter III scored 16 points off the bench for the Beach (9-18, 4-7). Reserve Jordan Roberts grabbed 10 rebounds.

UC Irvine led by just three points at halftime before outscoring Long Beach State 44-32 in the second half.

UC Irvine shot 45% from the floor but just 28% from beyond the arc (5 of 18). The Anteaters made 13 of 18 foul shots. Long Beach State shot just 34% overall and 26% from distance (5 of 19). The Beach hit 10 of 13 free throws.

