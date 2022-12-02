Ryan and Notre Dame host Syracuse

Syracuse Orange (3-4) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1)
The Orange have gone 0-1 away from home. Syracuse is 2-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Laszewski is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Dane Goodwin is averaging 14.0 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 50.0% for Notre Dame.
Judah Mintz is averaging 15.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Orange. Jesse Edwards is averaging 13.7 points for Syracuse.
