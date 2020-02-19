Brady Spence scored 16 off the bench to lead the Bulldogs (6-20, 0-15). Rudy Fitzgibbons III scored 14 and Kaiden Rice was the only starter in double figures with 10. They finished 7-of-30 shooting beyond the 3-point arc.
The Citadel has lost 18 straight conference games dating to last year including a first round game in the SoCon tournament. The Bulldogs’ last win in conference occurred Feb. 23, 2019 at home with an 87-83 win over Samford in overtime.
