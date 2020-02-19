The Mocs (17-11, 8-7 Southern Conference) built an 20-8 lead over the first 11-1/2 minutes of play and never trailed. They led 40-28 at halftime and scored 51 points in the second half. Chattanooga shot 39 of 72 (54.2%) and distributed 21 assists. Ryan grabbed nine rebounds and Vila collected seven. David Jean-Baptiste scored 16 points with eight rebounds and six assists.