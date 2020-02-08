Rod Johnson had 18 points and Ramon Vila scored 10 for Chattanooga (15-10, 6-6 Southern Conference).
Nathan Hoover scored a career-high 31 points for the Terriers (16-9, 8-4). Storm Murphy added 15 points and Chevez Goodwin had 12.
The Mocs swept the season series. They defeated defeated Wofford 72-59 on Jan. 15.
Chattanooga plays VMI at home on Wednesday. Wofford plays Mercer at home on Wednesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.