SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Matt Ryan had 25 points, Maurice Commander added 22, and the two combined to score Chattanooga’s last 19 points as the Mocs defeated Wofford 84-77 on Saturday night.

The 19-point run of Ryan and Commander began with a pair of free throws from Commander that gave the Mocs a 67-66 lead with 4:10 remaining. The big shot was a 3-pointer by Ryan for a 75-70 lead with 1:49 to go. It was Chattanooga’s last field goal attempt and Ryan and Commander made 9 of 10 free throws in the final minute to close out the victory.