Ryan leads No. 15 Iowa State over Kansas State 67-56

AMES, Iowa — Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead four Iowa State and the 15th-ranked Cyclones beat Kansas State 67-56 on Wednesday night.
The Cyclones will be without Stephanie Soares, who averages 14.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and three blocks per game, for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL, the team announced on Monday.
Jaelyn Glenn had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six steals for Kansas State (12-5, 1-3). She was 5 of 10 from the field while the rest of her teammates were a combined 15 of 50.
NO. 12 IOWA 93, NORTHWESTERN 64
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark finished a rebound shy of her eighth triple-double and freshman Hannah Stuelke had a career-high 17 points as Iowa coasted to a win over Northwestern.
Monika Czinano scored 18 points for the Hawkeyes (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten Conference). Stuelke, who also had nine rebounds, was 8-of-11 shooting as Iowa shot 59% (35 of 59). Clark had four of the team’s eight 3-pointers.
Caileigh Walsh scored 22 points for the Wildcats (6-10, 0-6), who have lost five straight and are 0-6 against ranked teams. Northwestern shot 36% (24 of 66) and was outrebounded 41-29.
