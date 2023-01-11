Ryan leads No. 15 Iowa State over Kansas State 67-56

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AMES, Iowa — Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead four Iowa State and the 15th-ranked Cyclones beat Kansas State 67-56 on Wednesday night. Ashley Joens finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, Denae Fritz had 14 points and seven boards and Lexi Donarski made four 3-pointers for Iowa State (11-3, 3-1 Big 12). Donarski was honored before the game for reaching 1,000 career points.

The Cyclones will be without Stephanie Soares, who averages 14.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and three blocks per game, for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL, the team announced on Monday.

Jaelyn Glenn had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six steals for Kansas State (12-5, 1-3). She was 5 of 10 from the field while the rest of her teammates were a combined 15 of 50.

NO. 12 IOWA 93, NORTHWESTERN 64

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark finished a rebound shy of her eighth triple-double and freshman Hannah Stuelke had a career-high 17 points as Iowa coasted to a win over Northwestern.

Monika Czinano scored 18 points for the Hawkeyes (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten Conference). Stuelke, who also had nine rebounds, was 8-of-11 shooting as Iowa shot 59% (35 of 59). Clark had four of the team’s eight 3-pointers.

Caileigh Walsh scored 22 points for the Wildcats (6-10, 0-6), who have lost five straight and are 0-6 against ranked teams. Northwestern shot 36% (24 of 66) and was outrebounded 41-29.

