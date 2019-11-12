The Mocs took the lead for good, 65-63, when A.J. Caldwell made a three-point play at the 2-minute mark. UTC closed out the victory by making 4 of 5 free throws in the final 22 seconds.

Ramon Vila had 10 rebounds for the Mocs (2-1).

Williams had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Trojans (0-2). Darian Adams added 14 points and six rebounds. Charles Norman had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD