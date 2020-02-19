PERFECT WHEN: South Alabama is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 13 offensive rebounds. The Jaguars are 11-11 this season when they fail to reach that mark.
FLOOR SPACING: South Alabama’s Andre Fox has attempted 140 3-pointers and connected on 33.6 percent of them, and is 14 for 37 over the last five games.
STINGY STATE: Appalachian State has held opposing teams to 66.4 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Sun Belt teams.
___
___
