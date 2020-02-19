BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama looks for its third straight win over Appalachian State at Holmes Convocation Center. Appalachian State’s last win at home against the Jaguars came on Jan. 22, 2015.

SUPER SENIORS: Appalachian State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Isaac Johnson, O’Showen Williams, Adrian Delph and Hunter Seacat have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Mountaineers points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOHNSON: Johnson has connected on 31.6 percent of the 79 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 21 over the last five games. He’s also made 56.6 percent of his free throws this season.