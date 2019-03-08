South Alabama (14-16, 7-10) vs. Appalachian State (11-19, 6-11)

Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Appalachian State. South Alabama has won by an average of 9 points in its last six wins over the Mountaineers. Appalachian State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 22, 2015, a 64-53 win.

SUPER SENIORS: South Alabama has relied heavily on its seniors. Trhae Mitchell, Josh Ajayi, Rodrick Sikes and Kory Holden have collectively accounted for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 72 percent of all Jaguars points over the team’s last five games.

MIGHTY MITCHELL: Mitchell has connected on 42.9 percent of the 70 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also made 63.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: South Alabama is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 14-8 when scoring at least 65.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Jaguars have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Mountaineers. Appalachian State has an assist on 34 of 83 field goals (41 percent) across its past three outings while South Alabama has assists on 36 of 72 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: South Alabama has scored 68 points and allowed 76.7 points over its last three games. Appalachian State has averaged 79 points and given up 75 over its last three.

