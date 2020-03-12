.NIJAL IS A FORCE: Nijal Pearson has connected on 35.3 percent of the 204 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 34 over his last five games. He’s also made 77.2 percent of his foul shots this season.
UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Jaguars are 12-0 when they hold opposing teams to 68 points or fewer and 8-11 when opponents exceed 68 points. The Bobcats are 11-0 when they score at least 73 points and 10-11 on the year when falling short of 73.
LONG-RANGE THREAT: Texas State’s Terry has attempted one 3-pointers and has connected on zero percent of them.
DID YOU KNOW: Texas State has committed a turnover on just 16.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Sun Belt teams. The Bobcats have turned the ball over only 11.2 times per game this season.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.