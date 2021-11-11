South Dakota led 32-22 at halftime and extended the lead to 41-26 on a basket by Perrott-Hunt with 16:29 left. The Falcons proceeded to outscore South Dakota 27-14, and reduced their deficit to 55-53 with 18 seconds to go on a 3-pointer from A.J. Walker.
Mason Archambault and Erik Oliver each made a pair of free throws to seal the win.
Ethan Taylor and A.J. Walker each scored 14 points for Air Force.
__
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25