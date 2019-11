With 27 seconds to go, Rod Melton Jr.’s layup brought Florida A&M within 85-80. Melton missed the foul shot and a chance for a three-point play. On the other end, Hunter Goodrick missed a pair of foul shots and a chance to extend the lead. Then Kamron Reaves missed a jumper for the Rattlers with 19 seconds to play.

AD

Reaves fouled Simpson with 11 seconds to go, and he proceeded to miss both free throws. Melton then made a layup to make it 85-82 with seven seconds left, but he also missed a chance for a three-point play after being fouled. On the miss Bryce Moragne secured the offensive rebound, threw the ball to Reaves, but Kruz Perrott-Hunt blocked his shot attempt to end the game.

Melton led Florida A&M (0-4) with 27 points.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD