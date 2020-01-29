Laquincy Rideau had 14 points for South Florida (9-12, 2-6 American Athletic Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak. Dawson III added 13 points and Madut Akec had 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Bulls had a 40-19 rebounding advantage.
Christion Thompson had 18 points for the Green Wave (10-10, 2-6) who have lost four straight.
