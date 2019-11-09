The Salukis (6-4, 4-2 Missouri Valley) scored on five of six possessions in the first half — four produced touchdowns — and they built a 30-0 lead by intermission. Southern Illinois piled up 555 yards of offense and 26 first downs, which helped offset three turnovers.

Southern Illinois now has won four straight following a three-game losing streak.

Peyton Huslig threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns for Missouri State (1-8, 1-5).

Following 4-2 start last year, the Bears now have lost 13 of their last 14 games.

