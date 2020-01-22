Marcus Domask and Trent Brown each scored 11 for the Salukis (10-10, 4-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Southern Illinois has won four of its last six.
Trae Berhow led Northern Iowa (16-3, 5-2) with 22 points and nine rebounds. Green and Austin Phyfe each scored 16 and Phyfe grabbed 10 rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.