PERFECT WHEN: The Salukis are 6-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 10-13 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Sycamores are 5-0 when the team records at least eight steals and 11-11 when falling short of that total.
ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Sycamores have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Salukis. Southern Illinois has 28 assists on 66 field goals (42.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Indiana State has assists on 35 of 66 field goals (53 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The Southern Illinois defense has allowed only 60.9 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Salukis 10th among Division I teams. The Indiana State offense has averaged 68.6 points through 27 games (ranked 222nd, nationally).
