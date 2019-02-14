Southern Illinois (13-13, 6-7) vs. Indiana State (13-12, 5-8)

Hulman Center, Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: S. Illinois looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Indiana St.. Southern Illinois has won by an average of 8 points in its last seven wins over the Sycamores. Indiana State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 21, 2015, a 78-58 win.

STEPPING UP: The Salukis are led by seniors Armon Fletcher and Kavion Pippen. Fletcher has averaged 14.7 points and 5.5 rebounds while Pippen has recorded 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Sycamores have been led by Tyreke Key and Jordan Barnes. Key has averaged 17.3 points while Barnes has put up 15.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

ACCURATE ARMON: Fletcher has connected on 41.8 percent of the 67 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also made 70.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Southern Illinois is 0-5 when it allows at least 75 points and 13-8 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

PERFECT WHEN: The Sycamores are 5-0 when they make eight or more 3-pointers and 8-12 when they fall shy of that mark. The Salukis are 8-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 5-13 on the year otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana State attempts more free throws per game than any other MVC team. The Sycamores have averaged 21.4 foul shots per game this season and 26 per game over their last three games.

