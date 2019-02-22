Loyola of Chicago (17-11, 10-5) vs. Southern Illinois (14-14, 7-8)

SIU Arena, Carbondale, Illinois; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola of Chicago goes for the season sweep over Southern Illinois after winning the previous matchup in Chicago. The teams last played on Jan. 27, when the Ramblers outshot Southern Illinois from the field 59.6 percent to 38.6 percent and had six fewer turnovers en route to a 25-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Armon Fletcher is averaging 15.2 points and 5.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Salukis. Complementing Fletcher is Kavion Pippen, who is producing 12.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The Ramblers are led by Marques Townes, who is averaging 15.8 points and 4.9 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Townes has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Loyola of Chicago field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 42 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Southern Illinois is 0-5 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 14-9 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Salukis have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Ramblers. Southern Illinois has 44 assists on 75 field goals (58.7 percent) over its past three contests while Loyola of Chicago has assists on 38 of 74 field goals (51.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Loyola of Chicago defense has allowed only 60.8 points per game to opponents, which is the seventh-lowest figure in the country. The Southern Illinois offense has averaged just 68 points through 28 games (ranked 263rd among Division I teams).

