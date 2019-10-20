Saban predicted “a full and speedy recovery” for Tagovailoa. He was hurt in the second quarter of Alabama’s 35-13 win over Tennessee.
No. 1 Alabama has an open date before facing No. 2 LSU on Nov. 9. Tagovailoa promised teammates he’d be back for that game.
He played in the playoff semifinal game against Oklahoma 28 days after the injury last season.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD