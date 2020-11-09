Sanders was injured in an accident on Friday morning. The former 5-star prospect missed last season with a foot injury but was coming off his best game for the top-ranked Crimson Tide against Mississippi State.
Sanders ran 12 times for 80 yards in the game. Tide quarterback Mac Jones said he texted Sanders Monday morning.
“He was really showing a lot this season, and he’s a great guy,” Jones said.
