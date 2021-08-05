Saban spoke to reporters at a ceremony where the city renamed a street after his charity, Nick’s Kids. Alabama opens the season Sept. 4 against Miami in Atlanta.
Saban said at Southeastern Conference media days last month that some 90% of his players are fully vaccinated. Alabama, meanwhile, remains the least vaccinated state in the nation with some 35% of Alabamians fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
___
