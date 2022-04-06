Saban: Tide receiver Hall suspended for violating team rules

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall has been suspended and is no longer listed on the roster.
Hall was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and had four catches for 72 yards as a freshman.
Alabama is replacing its top three receivers — Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Slade Bolden. Former Georgia receiver Jermaine Burton has joined the Tide.
Saban didn’t indicate if there was a clear path for Hall to be reinstated, noting that he had already been given a second chance from a previous suspension.
“I don’t know what his plans are for the future,” Saban said.
___
