Saban says Forristall got hit in the throat in the Arkansas game and had surgery to repair an injury to his voice box. The second-ranked Crimson Tide is off this week before playing No. 1 LSU.

Forristall has 12 catches for 131 yards and three touchdowns. Saban says it didn’t initially seem like a serious injury and Forristall was able to return to the game. Backup tight end Major Tennison has 21 yards and a TD on three catches.

___

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD