After a scoreless first quarter, Sacramento State scored 17 points in the second quarter and a touchdown in the third to make it 24-0.

Jake Jeffrey’s 43-yard touchdown pass to J.J. Koski cut the deficit to 24-7 for the Mustangs (2-6, 1-4), but the Hornets scored two more touchdowns to make it 38-7 in the middle of the fourth quarter.

Sacramento State, ranked eighth in the FCS Coaches Poll, hosts fifth-ranked Weber State next Saturday with first place in the Big Sky standings at stake.

Duy Tran-Sampson ran 21 times for 70 yards for Cal Poly.

