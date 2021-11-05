Katz is the winningest coach in Sac State’s Division I history (since 1991) with 150 wins. He was named national mid-major and co-Big Sky coach of the year and led the Hornets to their first postseason game in 53 years at the 2015 CollegeInsider Tournament.
Sac State had a graduation rate of 98% under Katz and the Hornets were the only men’s basketball program from a public school in California to earn NCAA Public Recognition honors for academic excellence, accomplishing it from 2017 to 2020.
A Sacramento native, Katz graduated from Sac State and spent his entire 45-year coaching career in California.
