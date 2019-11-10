Wyoming (6-3, 3-2), now 0-7 against the Broncos in Boise, failed to hold onto a halftime lead for the second time this season. The Cowboys also squandered a 14-6 advantage at the intermission against San Diego State in a 26-22 loss.

AD

The Cowboys were also without their starting quarterback, Sean Chambers, who went out for the season with a knee injury in Wyoming’s previous game against Nevada. Tyler Vander Waal finished 15-of-23 passing for 160 yards.

AD

“We hung with a top 25 team in the country and led the majority of the game,” Vander Waal said. “There were plenty of positive things to take away but dealing with the loss right now is a little bit overwhelming.”

Wyoming led 10-7 at halftime and 17-10 going into the fourth quarter before Boise State tied the game late in the fourth on a 5-yard run by Khalil Shakir, forcing overtime.

In the extra period, Boise State’s drive stalled at the 11 before Sachse made his kick.

AD

Wyoming could only muster five yards on its first three plays of overtime and Cooper Rothe attempted a 37-yard field goal that fell short to the right.

Boise State struggled offensively and had problems stopping Wyoming, which ground out yards through short runs and passes. But the Broncos hung around long enough to land a knockout blow.

AD

“When things aren’t going our way, we keep our heads up and have that one-play mentality,” Boise State linebacker Riley Whimpey said. “Going all the way back to Florida State and being able to come back in the second half and get the win in that game. This team has an amazing mentality to be able to put our heads down and work and eventually come out on top.”

AD

THE TAKEAWAY

Wyoming: The Cowboys have played gritty this season and appear to be in good shape to finish strong with Vander Wall returning to the helm where he started last season.

Boise State: The Broncos survived, but will need Bachmeier back healthy when they hit the road for their final two conference games against Utah State and resurgent Colorado State.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Boise State could possibly move up after a couple losses by teams just above them.

UP NEXT

Wyoming remains on the road next Saturday, traveling to Utah State.

Boise State stays at home next week to face New Mexico.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD