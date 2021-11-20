Gable’s 11-yard touchdown run capped the Hornets’ first series. In the second half, Marcus Hawkins’ interception set up Skattebo’s 37-yard score two plays later. O’Hara led a 10-play, 81-yard drive and ended it with his 1-yard score that stretched the Hornets’ lead to 24-0.
Hunter Rodrigues threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Hutton for tenth-ranked UC Davis with 1:41 remaining.
The Aggies lead the Causeway Classic 46-22, but the Hornets have won the last two in the series.
