The Hornets’ nationally ranked defense limited Weber State to 37% shooting from the field, including 2 for 14 from the 3-point line.
Jerrick Harding had 33 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats (12-20). Michal Kozak added 11 rebounds and Dima Zdor had three blocks.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.