SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Joshua Patton was 8 of 11 from the floor for 19 points and Marcus Graves added 14 while dishing out 10 assists as Sacramento State shut down Division II Holy Names in the second half for an 81-56 victory on Tuesday night.

Patton also had three blocked shots and two steals. Graves recorded four steals and Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa chipped in with 15 points for the Hornets.

Sacramento State (5-2), trailing 37-35 at the intermission, held the Hawks to just two points in the final 10 minutes of the game as the Hornets closed out the scoring on a 29-2 run. Alonzo Taylor drained a 3 to give Holy Names a 54-52 lead at the 10:36 mark, but the Hawks did not score again until Jordan Bryant hit a jump shot with 5:12 left and that was their final points of the night.

Jacob Dean led Holy Names with 11 points. The Hawks were outscored 60-12 in the paint.

