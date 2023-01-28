Sacramento State faces Montana State, seeks 8th straight home win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Montana State Bobcats (14-8, 7-2 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (12-9, 5-3 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacramento State -2.5; over/under is 129.5 BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State hosts Montana State looking to continue its seven-game home winning streak. The Hornets have gone 8-0 in home games. Sacramento State ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Callum McRae averaging 10.7.

The Bobcats have gone 7-2 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hornets and Bobcats match up Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Patterson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Zach Chappell is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Darius Brown II is averaging 9.3 points, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bobcats. Raequan Battle is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

