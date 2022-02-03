The Hornets have gone 3-5 at home. Sacramento State allows 69.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.1 points per game.
The Lumberjacks have gone 3-6 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona ranks third in the Big Sky with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Carson Towt averaging 2.8.
The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Lumberjacks won 70-65 in the last matchup on Jan. 25. Jalen Cole led the Lumberjacks with 36 points, and Zach Chappell led the Hornets with 24 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Fowler is averaging 16.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hornets. Chappell is averaging 15.5 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.
Cone averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Nik Mains is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.
Lumberjacks: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.
