Ethan Esposito scored 16 points off the bench for the Hornets (12-10, 5-8 Big Sky Conference). Izayah Mauriohooho-Leáfa had 11 points and Joshua Patton added another 10 points and seven rebounds.
Porter finished with 31 points to lead Idaho State (6-16, 3-10), but was the lone Bengal to reach double-figure scoring.
Sacramento State returns home to face Southern Utah Thursday. Idaho State travels to Bozeman to face Montana State Thursday.
