Malik Porter scored at the basket with 3:58 left to pull Idaho State even at 51-51 and tied it again at 53-53 with two free throws with 3:10 to play. Jared Stutzman hit a 3-pointer with :02 left to pull the Bengals within two, 61-59, but was forced to foul on the in-bounds pass and Bryce Fowler hit to free throws to set the final score.