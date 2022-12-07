Sacramento State hosts Denver after Bruner's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Denver Pioneers (8-1) at Sacramento State Hornets (3-5) Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacramento State -3.5; over/under is 138 BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the Sacramento State Hornets after Tommy Bruner scored 20 points in Denver’s 84-75 win against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions. The Hornets have gone 1-0 in home games. Sacramento State is eighth in the Big Sky scoring 66.3 points while shooting 43.2% from the field.

The Pioneers are 3-0 on the road. Denver is second in the Summit scoring 79.0 points per game and is shooting 52.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Chappell averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Callum McRae is shooting 46.9% and averaging 10.9 points for Sacramento State.

Tevin Smith is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Pioneers. Bruner is averaging 14.4 points for Denver.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article