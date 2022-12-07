Sacramento State hosts Denver after Bruner's 20-point game

Denver Pioneers (8-1) at Sacramento State Hornets (3-5)
The Pioneers are 3-0 on the road. Denver is second in the Summit scoring 79.0 points per game and is shooting 52.7%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Chappell averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Callum McRae is shooting 46.9% and averaging 10.9 points for Sacramento State.
Tevin Smith is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Pioneers. Bruner is averaging 14.4 points for Denver.
