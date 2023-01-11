Sacramento State hosts Northern Colorado following Knecht's 32-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Colorado Bears (5-11, 0-4 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (9-7, 2-1 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on the Sacramento State Hornets after Dalton Knecht scored 32 points in Northern Colorado’s 79-74 loss to the Montana Grizzlies. The Hornets have gone 5-0 at home. Sacramento State averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 1- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bears are 0-4 in conference matchups. Northern Colorado is 1-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hornets and Bears meet Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Chappell is averaging 16 points for the Hornets. Callum McRae is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Knecht is shooting 47.3% and averaging 19.1 points for the Bears. Matt Johnson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 74.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

