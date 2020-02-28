Harald Frey scored 12 points to lead Montana State (14-14, 8-9). Mychael Paulo added 11 points and Amin Adamu had 10.
The Hornets built a 17-point halftime lead, highlighted by Patton’s block of Frey’s layup attempt to end the half. The Bobcats cut the deficit to 14 points with 16:20 left but didn’t get closer.
Montana State plays at Northern Arizona on Saturday. Sacramento State hosts Montana on Saturday.
___
