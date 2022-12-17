Sacramento State plays Fresno State following Chappell's 25-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sacramento State Hornets (5-5) at Fresno State Bulldogs (3-6) Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fresno State -8; over/under is 128.5 BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State visits the Fresno State Bulldogs after Zach Chappell scored 25 points in Sacramento State’s 76-74 victory over the Long Beach State Beach.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 in home games. Fresno State has a 2-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Hornets are 2-2 on the road. Sacramento State is 2-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaih Moore is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jemarl Baker Jr. is averaging 10.2 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 37.9% for Fresno State.

Chappell is shooting 49.0% and averaging 15.6 points for the Hornets. Akolda Mawein is averaging 10.8 points for Sacramento State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

