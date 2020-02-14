Andre Adams scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds for Southern Utah (14-10, 7-6). Cameron Oluyitan added 11 points.
With six games left until the conference tournament in Boise, Idaho, Southern Utah could have held down a No. 4 tournament seed with a win. Instead the Thunderbirds share the spot with Montana State. The top five seeds in the tournament receive a first-round bye. Sacramento State moves into a tie with Weber State for eighth.
Sacramento State and Southern Utah split two regular season games. Southern Utah routed the Hornets 74-49 in Cedar City, Utah. Sacramento State plays host to Northern Colorado Saturday. Southern Utah plays at Northern Arizona Saturday.
