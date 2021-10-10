Sacramento State (3-2, 2-0 Big Sky Conference) ran for 259 yards and three touchdowns. Isaiah Gable scored from four-yards out for the game’s first touchdown and O’Hara added scoring runs of 10 and 3 yards. Dunniway was 8 of 13 for 105 yards passing, firing an 18-yard scoring pass to Devin Gandy in the second quarter and three yards to Pierre Williams early in the fourth.
Miller was 19-of-34 passing for Southern Utah (1-5, 0-3), hitting Ethan Bolingbroke for a 13-yard touchdown and again for the two-point conversion in the third quarter.
