FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Pierre Williams recovered an onside kick that led to his to his game-winning touchdown reception with 23 seconds left — the Hornets’ second score in the final 1:38 — and Sacramento State beat Northern Arizona 38-34 on Saturday.

Jake Dunniway threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Gable before Devon Medeiros booted an onside kick over NAU’s front line of defenders that Williams was able to snare at the Hornets 49-yard line. Five plays later Dunniway found Williams alone on the left side and he dove onto the pylon.