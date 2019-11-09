The Lumberjacks (4-6, 2-4 Big Sky) used a 73-yard pass play from Case Cookus to Stacy Chukwumezie, a 54-yard field goal by Luis Aguilar and Joe Logan’s 63-yard run in the final quarter to take a 34-24 lead. Logan finished with 210 yards rushing on 24 carries and three TDs.
Dunniway threw for 384 yards, four touchdowns and an interception for the FCS eighth-ranked Hornets (7-3, 5-1). Two of the TD passes went to Marshel Martin.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD