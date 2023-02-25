Sacramento State visits Bannan and Montana

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sacramento State Hornets (13-16, 6-10 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (14-13, 8-7 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana -7; over/under is 129.5 BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts the Sacramento State Hornets after Josh Bannan scored 25 points in Montana’s 72-68 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Grizzlies are 8-4 in home games. Montana is 2-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hornets are 6-10 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State is fifth in the Big Sky shooting 34.5% from downtown. Austin Patterson paces the Hornets shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bannan is averaging 15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Grizzlies. Aanen Moody is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana.

Zach Chappell is averaging 13.2 points for the Hornets. Callum McRae is averaging 13.1 points and 9.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 67.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 60.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

