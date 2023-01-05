Sacramento State visits Idaho following Jones' 25-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sacramento State Hornets (8-6, 1-0 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (6-9, 0-2 Big Sky) Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Idaho -1.5; over/under is 132 BOTTOM LINE: Idaho faces the Sacramento State Hornets after Isaac Jones scored 25 points in Idaho’s 67-56 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

The Vandals are 4-3 on their home court. Idaho is ninth in the Big Sky with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jones averaging 5.3.

The Hornets are 1-0 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yusef Salih averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Jones is averaging 18.4 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Idaho.

Zach Chappell is averaging 15.1 points for the Hornets. Callum McRae is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

