Sacramento State visits Kountz and Northern Colorado

Sacramento State Hornets (12-13, 5-7 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (9-16, 4-9 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado faces the Sacramento State Hornets after Daylen Kountz scored 22 points in Northern Colorado’s 88-79 victory against the Portland State Vikings. The Bears have gone 4-6 at home. Northern Colorado is fifth in the Big Sky scoring 72.0 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Hornets have gone 5-7 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Knecht is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Bears. Matt Johnson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Zach Chappell is scoring 13.8 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Hornets. Callum McRae is averaging 12.7 points and 9.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

