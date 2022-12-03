Sacramento State visits Santa Clara after Chappell's 23-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sacramento State Hornets (3-4) at Santa Clara Broncos (6-2) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Santa Clara -12; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State takes on the Santa Clara Broncos after Zach Chappell scored 23 points in Sacramento State’s 91-87 overtime loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Broncos have gone 3-0 in home games. Santa Clara ranks third in the WCC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaden Bediako averaging 2.6.

The Hornets are 2-1 on the road. Sacramento State allows 70.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandin Podziemski is scoring 19.8 points per game with 10.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Broncos. Carlos Stewart is averaging 10.3 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 32.9% for Santa Clara.

Chappell is averaging 12.9 points for the Hornets. Akolda Mawein is averaging 10.4 points and 6.7 rebounds for Sacramento State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article