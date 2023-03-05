Weber State Wildcats play in Big Sky Tournament against the Sacramento State Hornets

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sacramento State Hornets (14-17, 7-11 Big Sky) vs. Weber State Wildcats (17-14, 12-6 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Monday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Weber State Wildcats face the Sacramento State Hornets in the Big Sky Tournament. The Wildcats have gone 12-6 against Big Sky teams, with a 5-8 record in non-conference play. Weber State is 7-11 against opponents over .500.

The Hornets’ record in Big Sky action is 7-11. Sacramento State is third in the Big Sky with 13.6 assists per game led by Gianni Hunt averaging 3.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Jones is averaging 16.6 points, 11 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Weber State.

Zach Chappell is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Hornets. Callum McRae is averaging 13.4 points and 9.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 3.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

