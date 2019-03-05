No. 6 seed Long Island-Brooklyn (15-15, 9-9) vs. No. 3 seed Sacred Heart (15-16, 11-7)

Northeast Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, William Pitt Center - West Gym, Fairfield, Connecticut; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the NEC semifinals is on the line as Long Island-Brooklyn and Sacred Heart prepare to meet. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played each other on Feb. 16, when the Blackbirds created 23 Sacred Heart turnovers their offense turned the ball over just 15 times en route to an eight-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Sacred Heart’s Sean Hoehn has averaged 17.9 points while E.J. Anosike has put up 14.3 points and 8.1 rebounds. For the Blackbirds, Raiquan Clark has averaged 19.4 points and 6.8 rebounds while Ty Flowers has put up 13.7 points and 6.7 rebounds.

CLUTCH CLARK: Clark has connected on 25 percent of the 76 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 11 over his last five games. He’s also converted 70.1 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Sacred Heart is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 70 points or fewer. The Pioneers are 7-16 when opponents score more than 70 points.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Blackbirds have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Pioneers. Sacred Heart has 46 assists on 89 field goals (51.7 percent) over its past three contests while Long Island-Brooklyn has assists on 50 of 87 field goals (57.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Sacred Heart offense has scored 80.5 points per game this season, ranking the Pioneers 30th nationally. The Long Island-Brooklyn defense has allowed 73.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 207th).

