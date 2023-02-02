Sacred Heart faces Wagner, aims to break 3-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wagner Seahawks (11-8, 4-4 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-13, 4-5 NEC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacred Heart -1; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart aims to end its three-game slide when the Pioneers play Wagner. The Pioneers are 5-4 in home games. Sacred Heart is third in the NEC scoring 71.0 points while shooting 42.9% from the field.

The Seahawks are 4-4 in conference matchups. Wagner is sixth in the NEC with 12.7 assists per game led by Delonnie Hunt averaging 3.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Sixsmith is averaging 8.5 points for the Pioneers. Nico Galette is averaging 16.3 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the past 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Hunt is averaging 11.3 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Seahawks. Brandon Brown is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

