Sacred Heart now waits to find out who it will play in the FCS playoffs.
The Pioneers took control during the second quarter with 17 unanswered points for a 24-7 halftime lead.
Sacred Heart marched 99 yards – all on the ground – that included a 40-yard run by Grant followed by Chestnut’s 39-yard touchdown run.
On the ensuing drive, LIU fumbled the pitch on the option and DeAndre Byrd was there to make the recovery. Grant ran it from 36 yards out on the next play.
Long Island (2-8, 2-5) ended its season with a three-game losing streak.
