Sacred Heart hosts Bethea and Saint Francis (BKN)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (13-14, 6-8 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (14-15, 7-7 NEC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacred Heart -7; over/under is 135 BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) takes on the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Zion Bethea scored 20 points in Saint Francis (BKN)’s 72-64 loss to the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Pioneers are 8-5 on their home court. Sacred Heart is third in the NEC in rebounding with 31.8 rebounds. Bryce Johnson leads the Pioneers with 8.2 boards.

The Terriers have gone 6-8 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (BKN) is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Galette is averaging 16 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Pioneers. Joey Reilly is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Advertisement

Roy Clarke is averaging 5.6 points for the Terriers. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 61.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article